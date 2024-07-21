There is still some interest in Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho this summer, even if there is also now seemingly a fresh chance for him to stay at Old Trafford, according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for the latest edition of his column for the Daily Briefing, Romano explained that Man Utd have not received any concrete offers for Sancho so far, even if there are still clubs taking a look at his situation.

It could be that things will become clearer in the weeks ahead, according to Romano, who says that Sancho’s decision to clarify things with Erik ten Hag also show that the England international could end up staying at the club after all.

Sancho spent last season completely out of favour with Ten Hag, before spending the second half of the campaign on loan at Borussia Dortmund, but the Red Devils manager has spoken publicly to suggest that the issues between himself and the player are now in the past.

Sancho transfer situation explained by Fabrizio Romano

It will be interesting to see what happens next with Sancho, but Romano has suggested that the situation is open.

“There’s a chance for Jadon Sancho to stay at Manchester United – a lot will depend on the next weeks,” Romano said.

“Pre-season, feelings with the manager, performances…he has chances to stay. Interest from other clubs remains but there have been no official bids so far, so it’s still quiet.

“Sancho’s decision to clarify with Erik ten Hag also shows how they can be ready to continue together, but it depends on what happens in the next weeks.”

Sancho showed his potential in his brief spell back at Dortmund, so it could be that there’s still hope for him to produce his best form with MUFC, even if there’s now increased competition for a place in Ten Hag’s starting XI.