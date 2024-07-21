Saudi Pro League clubs enquire about signing West Ham trio

West Ham are likely to be targeted by some of Saudi Arabia’s wealthiest clubs this summer.

According to recent reports, including this one from TEAMtalk, the Hammers could be approached over transfers for three key first-team players.

Mohammed Kudus, Lucas Paqueta and Nayef Aguerd are all reportedly targets for Al-Ittihad, Al-Nassr, Al-Ahli and Al-Hilal.

The Saudi trio are set to bolster their squads again this summer as the Middle East’s biggest league continues its raid on European footballing talent.

For West Ham, although this could mean a major injection of funds, fans will be hugely concerned the club will leave their own options short if they do not reinvest ahead of the new 2024-25 season.