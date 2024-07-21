Saudi side Al-Ittihad have verbally agreed a package for Aston Villa’s Moussa Diaby.

That is according to the latest from Fabrzio Romano who gave the deal his trademark ‘here we go’, sharing that the Saudi side have agreed a €60m package (£50.5m) with Aston Villa for the 25-year-old.

The player has also agreed to a 5-year contract and all that is remaining now is for the paperwork before the deal is made official.

Romano also reveals that Al-Ittihad are planning a move for Manchester City’s Ederson next.

Reporting on the latest news on X, Romano said:

“Moussa Diaby to Al Ittihad, here we go! Deal verbally agreed with Aston Villa for €60m package, add-ons included. Diaby has agreed on five year deal and now waiting for paperworks to review then sign. As revealed today, talks ongoing also for City GK Éderson.”

Diaby joined Villa only last summer for a club-record fee of £51.9m. He made 54 appearances across all competitions, scoring 10 and assisting 9.

Aston Villa eyeing Tottenham star as Diaby replacement

To replace him, it has been reported that Villa are eyeing a shock move for Tottenham’s Dejan Kulusevski.

The report claimed that they have contacted Spurs regarding a move for the Swede as replacement for Diaby.

However, Spurs will not be interested in selling him, unless the offer is too tempting to refuse.