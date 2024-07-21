Leonardo Bonucci comments on future of Tottenham, Newcastle-linked forward

Leonardo Bonucci says he hopes Federico Chiesa remains at Juventus amid reports of a move to the Premier League with Tottenham Hotspur.

Chiesa has notched 32 goals and 23 assists in 131 appearances across all competitions since joining Juventus from Fiorentina in 2020, winning two Coppa Italia titles along the way.

However, there has always been a feeling that Chiesa has never quite reached his full potential with the Old Lady, often struggling with fitness and consistency issues.

Newcastle United have been linked with the 26-year-old in the past but more recently, sources have informed CaughtOffside that Spurs have tabled a bid for the winger.

Chiesa has just one more year left to run on his contract at Juventus who, reportedly left him and Weston McKennie at home as they departed for a pre-season camp in Germany.

But according to the same source, Juventus have also sent a contract offer to the 51-time Italy international — who played four times at Euro 2024 this summer.

Bonucci discusses Chiesa’s Juventus future

Juventus legend Bonucci — who played over 500 times for Juventus across two spells, winning eight Serie A titles and playing in two Champions League finals — has admitted Chiesa needs to ‘take another step’ before he can be classed among the world’s elite players.

However, the former centre-back insisted he hopes Chiesa reaches that level as a Juventus player.

“I think he needs to understand what it is that he wants,” Bonucci said of Chiesa (via Football Italia).

“In recent years, he had difficulties in terms of physicality and character, now he needs to take another step to become a top player. I hope he will be at Juventus.”