‘Obsessed’ Postecoglou warned to pay ‘premium price’ for ‘A-list’ Premier League striker

Ange Postecoglou is reportedly determined to sign an ‘A-list’ striker before the close of the summer transfer window.

The no-nonsense Aussie has yet to replace Harry Kane following the Englishman’s high-profile move to Bayern Munich last year. And with speculation over Saudi-linked Richarlison’s future mounting, this window is expected to see Spurs go all out to sign a new number nine.

Despite being in talks with Lille for Jonathan David, Spurs, according to Football Insider, have also set their sights on a player closer to home.

Bournemouth forward Dominic Solanke is a striker the Lilywhites rate but his homegrown status means Daniel Levy must be prepared to pay ‘a premium price’.

Spurs aren’t the only club monitoring the 27-year-old either. London rivals West Ham and Chelsea are also interested in the Baskingstoke-born hitman so competition for his signature will be fierce.

During his five years with the Cherries, Solanke, who has three years left on his deal, has scored a total of 77 goals in just over 200 appearances. His best campaign came last season when he netted 19 league goals from 37 starts.

