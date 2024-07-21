Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay is attracting interest from the likes of Fulham and Galatasaray, but Erik ten Hag insists United want to keep hold of him.

The Red Devils are looking to strengthen their squad having finished a disappointing eighth last season and bottom of their Champions League group.

After a slow start to the window there’s been a flurry of activity at Old Trafford with a number of deals being completed, and several more near the finish line.

Ten Hag insists United want to keep McTominay

United have signed striker Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna, whilst teenage centre back Leny Yoro has also arrived from Lille, with the club also believed to working on deals for Manuel Ugarte and Matthijs de Ligt.

Midfield is an area United are looking to strengthen and they are believed to be trying to offload Casemiro, whilst the club won’t be taking up their €20m buy option on Sofyan Amrabat following his loan spell from Fiorentina last season.

United have also been linked with a move for France international Adrien Rabiot who is now a free agent after his contract with Juventus expired.

Question marks have also surrounded the future of Scotland international McTominay who was the subject of interest from West Ham last summer.

The 27-year-old is once again attracting interest this summer with the likes of Tottenham, Fulham and Turkish giants Galatasaray all said to be interested.

However, Ten Hag has come out and insisted United want to keep the midfielder and that he’s a very important part of the squad.

“We have very good players so there will always be an interest from other clubs,” Ten Hag said.

“When you score 10 goals in a season and also perform very good for Scotland, then there will be an interest. But we want to keep him because he is a very important player for our squad.

“What he can contribute, as we saw last season once we had our sixes available, he could play in a more advanced role and he is a highly interesting player for our team.”

McTominay popped up with a number of late and important goals last season for United as he scored ten goals in 43 appearances in all competitions, but he only has one year remaining on his current deal although United have a club option for a further year.