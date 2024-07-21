Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is all set to leave the club permanently.

The 28-year-old had fallen down the pecking order at the North London club since the arrival of Ange Postecoglou and he needed to leave the club in order to play regularly. It appears that French outfit Marseille are prepared to provide him with an exit route this summer.

According to journalist Santi Aouna, the two clubs have agreed on a deal for the midfielder and Tottenham will receive a fee of around €13.5 million. The transfer is expected to be completed in the coming days.

The Denmark international midfielder will look to get his career back on track with regular football at the Ligue 1 club.

Hojbjerg would improve Marseille

Hojbjerg has proven himself to be a reliable performer in the English top flight over the years and there is no doubt that he has the quality and technical attributes to succeed with Marseille as well.

He could prove to be a quality acquisition for them and he will add control, composure and defensive stability to the side. The 28-year-old is at the peak of his powers and he will look to make an instant impact at his new club. The Denmark international will look to get back to his best with regular first-team action in the upcoming season now.

The midfielder has been linked with a number of other European clubs this summer as well, but the French outfit have won the race for his signature. They will look to sort out an agreement on personal terms and close the deal quickly.

Meanwhile, Tottenham will look to invest the proceeds from his departure into a new signing. They need to bring in a quality central midfielder and it will be interesting to see if they can bring in the right additions.