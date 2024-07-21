Tottenham could move for £60m-rated star instead of England international

Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Pedro Neto has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

He is expected to join a big club this summer and the likes of Tottenham Hotspur are keen on him. According to Ben Jacobs on Give Me Sport, Tottenham are monitoring his situation and they might prefer to move for him instead of Eberechi Eze.

He said: “Palace still want to hang on to Eze, and Spurs could instead turn their attention to Pedro Neto. Wolves are slightly more willing sellers at the right price, but there won’t be much difference in the ballpark fee.”

The Portuguese international winger is likely to cost around £60 million, and it will be interesting to see if the Premier League club is willing to pay up for him.

Tottenham need to add more quality and depth in the wide areas and Neto would be a superb acquisition. He has proven himself in the Premier League and he could make an instant impact at the North London club. He will add pace, flair and goals from the wide areas. The 24-year-old could prove to be an upgrade on Dejan Kulusevski, who had a mediocre campaign last year.

Tottenham to move for Pedro Neto?

Spurs need a dynamic attacker who can slot into multiple roles and improve them going forward. Neto certainly fits the profile.

However, the reported £60 million asking price could be a major problem for any club hoping to sign him. The likes of Tottenham will hope to sign him for a reasonable amount of money and it remains to be seen whether Wolves are ready to lower their demands.

The 24-year-old will want to join a club capable of pushing for major trophies and he will hope that Wolves sanction his departure this summer, especially if Spurs come calling.