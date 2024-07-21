This article was originally published on Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, a subscription service. If you would like to receive Fabrizio Romano’s exclusive transfer news via email ahead of publication on caughtoffside.com, please sign-up for the service here: thedailybriefing.io

Here we go soon for Riccardo Calafiori to Arsenal transfer

One of the big stories of the day is with Riccardo Calafiori and Arsenal – the ‘here we go’ is coming because there is an agreement between Arsenal and Bologna on a €40m fixed fee, €5m in add-ons, and a sell-on clause for Bologna. Calafiori had already agreed a contract with Arsenal back in June, which would be until 2029, so everything is ready for him to go to Arsenal.

Calafiori has asked Bologna to be allowed to fulfil his dream and go to Arsenal, so it will be completed in the next days. The next key steps will be between Bologna and Basel to agree on payment terms for the 50% sell-on clause that Basel had for their former player. They’re set to receive a big amount of money, and so they now have to agree with Bologna now to structure this part of the deal, while Arsenal are just waiting.

Despite some reports that the deal had stalled, the reality is that the negotiations never stopped. It was not easy, but they kept going, and now there’s an agreement. Arsenal fans can be excited by this signing – I think he can do great in Premier League, he’s an excellent player, we saw that with his form in Serie A and with Italy at the Euros also.

Another story to watch at Arsenal is that Crystal Palace will bid for Emile Smith Rowe. Let’s see if Arsenal reject the bid, like they did with Fulham, or if they will be ready to negotiate. Still, Smith Rowe looks like being an interesting situation to watch in the next days.

Another Arsenal sale could be Eddie Nketiah, who has been attracting strong interest from Marseille since last week. Now it’s true that, as reported in France, Marseille have presented a proposal to Arsenal – there is still no agreement, but there is a negotiation ongoing between the two clubs.

Manuel Ugarte to Man Utd latest, plus truth on Sancho and Mount future

There’s a chance for Jadon Sancho to stay at Manchester United – a lot will depend on the next weeks. Pre-season, feelings with the manager, performances…he has chances to stay. Interest from other clubs remains but there have been no official bids so far, so it’s still quiet. Sancho’s decision to clarify with Erik ten Hag also shows how they can be ready to continue together, but it depends on what happens in the next weeks.

There were reports yesterday about Mason Mount potentially leaving Manchester United. From what I’ve heard on the club and player side, however, is exactly the same, and that’s that Mount doesn’t want to leave Man United. He wants to do his best to show his skills at United after an unlucky first season with injuries. And United, from what I’m hearing, have no intention to sell Mount, so at the moment it’s absolutely under control and he’s set to be involved in the project of Erik ten Hag.

Meanwhile, Manuel Ugarte said yes to Manchester United a few days ago – they’ve reached an agreement with the player and his agent Jorge Mendes, who also represents Leny Yoro. Ugarte wants to go to Man United and so now they’re negotiating with PSG – also because United know that PSG are advancing well in talks to sign a new midfielder – Joao Neves.

Paris Saint-Germain have presented an official offer to Benfica for Neves – around €70m, but Benfica want more. Still, they understand that they will not get the full €120m release clause for Neves – they always tried to ask for this clause and this is why a deal didn’t happen earlier, but they now know that Neves has agreed terms with PSG.

Neves is convinced by the PSG project under Luis Enrique, and Benfica also know that PSG will not pay the clause. For now, the €70m offer is not enough, but negotiations are ongoing, and so PSG look like they could sign Neves in the next days.

So, it could be one in and one out in the PSG midfield as Ugarte is an option for Man United. However, I don’t have any substantial update on Adrien Rabiot and Man United now, despite links. The player’s camp is talking to several clubs after leaving Juventus on a free transfer, but at the moment I’m not aware of anything imminent with Man United.

Dani Olmo clause expires – what next for Bayern and Barca target?

Dani Olmo’s €60m release clause at RB Leipzig will now expire. So what does it mean? At the time of writing no one has triggered the release clause – there was no last-minute deal, it’s not happening. The relationship between Olmo and Leipzig remains excellent, and the idea remains that if Leipzig receive good proposals, even after the release clause expired, Olmo can still leave the club.

This is the idea, though of course it’s more difficult without a release clause as negotiations will be needed between interested clubs and Leipzig. Still, there is room for things to happen, even if there is nothing currently going on with Chelsea and Manchester City, despite rumours. Man City appreciate the player, but any reports of them working on the deal are fake news, they’ve not been working on the deal. Chelsea, meanwhile, believe they are already well covered with left-footed attacking players.

Still, there is interest from other Premier League clubs, so it could be an interesting situation to watch, let’s see if they will move in the next few days or weeks. Meanwhile, as I’ve previously reported, Olmo remains an option for Bayern Munich in case their deal for Xavi Simons collapses. Olmo is still on Bayern’s list, so let’s see what happens with Simons, as Olmo is still an option for Bayern.

This is nothing new – Olmo has been on Bayern’s list since May, with Max Eberl, former director at Leipzig, knowing the player very well. Barcelona also appreciate Olmo and have a good relationship with his agents, because he shares agents with Mikayil Faye, so they had the opportunity to ask about his situation. Still, for Barca, the priority is Nico Williams.

Let’s see what happens with Williams, but he’s the obsession of Barcelona right now. Negotiations are ongoing on the player side, and then let’s see what Barca decide to do with him or with Olmo eventually, but at the moment there’s still no bid.

In other news…

Alphonso Davies – Now Bayern are open to keeping Alphonso Davies and see what happens in contract talks, but if he doesn’t extend, Davies remains an option for Real Madrid in 2025, but Real Madrid were never gonna pay €50m or €60m for him when he’s just a year away from being a free agent.

Andriy Lunin – Much has been written about Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin, and the reality is that he could leave Real Madrid this summer, but to name specific clubs we will have to wait for a few more days. As I said earlier in the week, Real Madrid have not received any approach for Lunin from Chelsea so far.

Julian Alvarez – Manchester City keep considering Julian Alvarez as a key player for them, so it would have to be a big proposal or there is no chance for all the clubs interested. There is no way for loan, I also saw that kind of reports. More talks between Julian’s camp and City in the next days will take place to discuss future steps.

Andreas Pereira – I don’t want to deny any colleague but I don’t have information on talks between Chelsea and Andreas Pereira, or Chelsea and Fulham so far, despite what has been reported in Brazil. Chelsea’s focus is on a right-footed winger, striker, and goalkeeper. On Pereira’s future in general, it will depend on opportunities and what kind of proposals he will receive.