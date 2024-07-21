Calafiori to Arsenal, Man Utd midfielder signing – 10 high-profile summer transfers to watch out for next

There’s always so much transfer news to sift through at this time of the year, but we’ve put together ten deals that genuinely look like ones to watch out for very soon, if Fabrizio Romano and other top journalists are anything to go by.

While there’s still plenty of time left until Deadline Day, and we’ve seen more than a few twists and turns in some major sagas in recent times, here’s a look at some signings that should go through soon due to being at an advanced stage, or that are at least being worked on at the moment.

Read on four our pick of ten transfer deals to watch out for next this summer…

Riccardo Calafiori to Arsenal

After weeks of speculation, it now looks like the Riccardo Calafiori to Arsenal transfer deal is more or less a done deal, with just some formalities remaining before it can be made official, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his Daily Briefing column earlier today, Romano said: “Riccardo Calafiori and Arsenal – the ‘here we go’ is coming because there is an agreement between Arsenal and Bologna on a €40m fixed fee, €5m in add-ons, and a sell-on clause for Bologna.

“Calafiori had already agreed a contract with Arsenal back in June, which would be until 2029, so everything is ready for him to go to Arsenal.

“Despite some reports that the deal had stalled, the reality is that the negotiations never stopped. It was not easy, but they kept going, and now there’s an agreement.”

Manuel Ugarte to Manchester United

After some exciting early deals for young talents Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro, Manchester United could make another smart move to strengthen their squad as they’ve agreed personal terms with PSG midfielder Manuel Ugarte.

As also reported by Romano, Ugarte wants to join Man Utd, and the Uruguay international looks like he could be an important upgrade on inconsistent performers like Casemiro and Sofyan Amrabat, who looked far from good enough for much of last season.

This perhaps isn’t as advanced as something like the Calafiori to Arsenal deal, as United still need to agree a deal with PSG, but one imagines they’ll be prepared t let him go as they have a midfield signing of their own in the works. More on that next…

Joao Neves to PSG

Although it’s not done yet, PSG are accelerating their efforts to sign Benfica midfield wonderkid Joao Neves, as French football expert Jonathan Johnson exclusively told us for his column last week.

Neves is one of the most exciting young players in the world in his position, and it makes sense that the Ligue 1 giants seem keen to offload someone like Ugarte and bring in this exciting long-term addition who perhaps looks a better fit for Luis Enrique’s style of play.

“Joao Neves to PSG looks to be accelerating at the moment, with PSG stealing a march on other European competitors,” Johnson said on Thursday.

“PSG are looking to negotiate a deal with Benfica, with Neves happy to make the move to the Parc des Princes. It’s now down to the two clubs to reach an agreement.”

Victor Osimhen to PSG

Another big name to watch for PSG will be Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, who is another concrete target for the French champions as they look for a big-name signing up front to replace departing star Kylian Mbappe.

Osimhen to PSG looks to be advancing, as Romano recently told us, and it’s fair to say the Nigeria international will be one of the biggest names to move this summer if this deal does go through.

Napoli aren’t an easy club to negotiate with, so this one can’t be considered a done deal yet, but it seems there is serious intent there from PSG, who surely need upgrades on last summer’s unconvincing new attacking duo Goncalo Ramos and Randal Kolo Muani.

Romelu Lukaku to Napoli

If Osimhen does leave Napoli for PSG, Romano has made it clear that Romelu Lukaku to Napoli would be one to watch, with the Belgian striker surely having no future at Chelsea.

Lukaku has been out on loan for the last two seasons, first at Inter Milan and then at Roma, and it seems he could now be set for a spell with a third Serie A club.

Even if Lukaku has flopped at Chelsea, Napoli would surely be pretty happy with him as a replacement for Osimhen up front, especially as one imagines he probably wouldn’t be too expensive.