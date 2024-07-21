Former Manchester United defender Raphael Varane is set to complete his move to Serie A new boys Como according to Fabrizio Romano.

Varane has been without a club since leaving Old Trafford after his contract expired and his final game for the Red Devils was the FA Cup final win against Manchester City at Wembley.

The World Cup winner had been linked with moves to the Saudi Pro League and the MLS, but it appears that Serie A will be his next home.

Varane set to join Como

The 31-year-old spent three years at United having joined from Spanish giants Real Madrid back in 2021, and won the FA Cup and Carabao Cup during his time in Manchester.

Varane has taken his time before deciding the next chapter in his career, but it now seems a decision has been made and he’s set to join a new club.

Romano has reported that the former Real Madrid man is set to join Serie A side Como, who are manager by former Chelsea and Arsenal star Cesc Fabregas.

He took to X.com and said:

“Raphael Varane to Como, here we go! Documents ready and set to be signed.

“Former Real Madrid and Man United CB will play in Serie A under Cesc Fabregas as manager.

“Understand Varane will sign two year deal until June 2026 + option until 2027. Exclusive story, confirmed.”

It’s quite the coup for Como to land a player of Varane’s quality and calibre, and he becomes the latest former Premier League star to join the club, with former Liverpool duo Pepe Reina and Alberto Moreno also joining the Serie A outfit this summer.

There’s no doubt that Fabregas will have played a huge part in getting this deal over the line and Varane will bring much needed experience and winning mentality, which will be vital to Como’s chances of staying up next season.

Varane has had a decorated career to date winning multiple Champions Leagues with Real Madrid and the World Cup with France, but it’s unlikely the latest chapter in his career will see him add to his trophy haul.