West Ham fans fear main player could ask for exit after changing agents

West Ham FC
Mohammed Kudus’ decision to change representation has sparked concern among West Ham fans.

The Ghana international was working with female agent Jennifer Mendelewitsch of Supernova agency but has recently decided to be represented by relatives and a legal team.

Mendelewitsch played a key role in bringing the African to West Ham from Ajax last year.

The attacker’s change of representation, which usually means a player has their sights set on a transfer, has been confirmed by leading journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Kudus’ contract at West Ham is believed to contain a release clause worth a whopping £85 million but it is not set to activate until next summer.

