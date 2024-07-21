West Ham United are keen on signing the Southampton defender Kyle Walker-Peters.
According to a report from Dharmesh Sheth, West Ham are currently locked in talks to sign the 27-year-old defender and Southampton are holding out for a fee of around £20 million.
In an interview with Give Me Sport, Dharmesh Sheth has revealed that West Ham have been trying to sign Walker-Peters for a while now and it remains to be seen whether the two clubs can agree on a fee.
“They’ve been chasing Kyle Walker-Peters for a while now. Talks, I’m told, are still open with Southampton, but a fee simply can’t be agreed, between what West Ham are prepared to pay and what Southampton want.”
The 27-year-old could prove to be a quality acquisition for the Hammers who need to add more quality and depth to their defensive unit. Although West Ham have Vladimir Coufal at their disposal, it seems that they are looking to add more competition for places so that the squad can improve.
Ben Johnson recently left the club and Walker-Peters could be the ideal replacement.
Kyle Walker-Peters would improve West Ham
The 27-year-old has proven himself in English football over the years and he is certainly good enough to start for a team like West Ham. He will certainly fancy the possibility of joining the Hammers this summer. The reported asking price is certainly within West Ham’s affordability range but the Hammers are looking to sign him for a more reasonable price. It remains to be seen whether they can convince Southampton to lower their demands.
The former Tottenham Academy graduate will want to compete in the Premier League regularly and a move to the London club would be ideal for him. He is at the peak of his powers right now and he could make an instant impact at West Ham.
West Ham have brought in a quality manager like Julen Lopetegui and they will hope to secure European qualification next season. They need to improve their squad in order for that to happen.
In this day and age £20 million is a bargain price I don’t see how or why his price is a problem for us All this trying to make Southampton Lower their price is crazy if we are to get to the so called next level then we are going to need quality players for that to happen Kayla walker-peters fits that perfectly but if the club keep chatting instead of doing then we will miss out again we are never going to the top 4 or6 positions that is were we should be but that cost money and we all know how Sullivan likes things on the cheap so he can increase his swell his bank account.
tosh, a player that can sign a pre contract agreement in 6 months and leave for nothing! Saints could blow this if they demand 20 mill for a player in this position.
Don’t talk rubbish. You don’t overpay.
Do you idiots ever bother to look at things like accounts, FFP and so on….no, do you he’ll.
K W-P is a good player in the last year of his contract. He will have little resale value. I reckon he is worth 18.
get him signed asap
He can playright or left side, up and down the field.
Hard to get a more versatile player for £20 mill.
He ain’t worth 20 million who you can get Wan Bissa for 15million who is a much better defender Than KWP
While Walker-Peters is undoubtedly a great talent, he’s out of contract next summer so I think Southampton are being pretty unreasonable with their demands.
Particularly considering we let them get Flynn Downes for what’s reported as being as little as £15m. Seeing as he had 3/4 years left and Southampton were publicly saying they wanted to sign him (which is pretty dodgy in itself as it’s potentially upsetting a player at another club) we could have forced them to pay through the nose for him but done them a huge favour.
It doesn’t come across as a good look for them, I’d say.