West Ham United are keen on signing the Southampton defender Kyle Walker-Peters.

According to a report from Dharmesh Sheth, West Ham are currently locked in talks to sign the 27-year-old defender and Southampton are holding out for a fee of around £20 million.

In an interview with Give Me Sport, Dharmesh Sheth has revealed that West Ham have been trying to sign Walker-Peters for a while now and it remains to be seen whether the two clubs can agree on a fee.

“They’ve been chasing Kyle Walker-Peters for a while now. Talks, I’m told, are still open with Southampton, but a fee simply can’t be agreed, between what West Ham are prepared to pay and what Southampton want.”

The 27-year-old could prove to be a quality acquisition for the Hammers who need to add more quality and depth to their defensive unit. Although West Ham have Vladimir Coufal at their disposal, it seems that they are looking to add more competition for places so that the squad can improve.

Ben Johnson recently left the club and Walker-Peters could be the ideal replacement.

Kyle Walker-Peters would improve West Ham

The 27-year-old has proven himself in English football over the years and he is certainly good enough to start for a team like West Ham. He will certainly fancy the possibility of joining the Hammers this summer. The reported asking price is certainly within West Ham’s affordability range but the Hammers are looking to sign him for a more reasonable price. It remains to be seen whether they can convince Southampton to lower their demands.

The former Tottenham Academy graduate will want to compete in the Premier League regularly and a move to the London club would be ideal for him. He is at the peak of his powers right now and he could make an instant impact at West Ham.

West Ham have brought in a quality manager like Julen Lopetegui and they will hope to secure European qualification next season. They need to improve their squad in order for that to happen.