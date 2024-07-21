West Ham are weighing up a move for former Chelsea defender

West Ham are interested in signing AC Milan defender Fikayo Tomori as they continue to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season under new manager Julen Lopetegui, who replaced David Moyes at the end of last season.

According to the Daily Mail, the Hammers are considering a move for the former Chelsea player to bolster their defence.

West Ham’s interest in Tomori is not new, as they previously attempted to sign him on loan in 2020, but he opted to stay at Chelsea at that time.

Tomori will not come cheap for West Ham

Tomori joined AC Milan in 2021 for a fee of £24 million and has since impressed, making 142 appearances, scoring 7 goals, and providing 1 assist. He played a significant role in helping Milan clinch the Serie A title in his debut season.

The Rossoneri currently value Tomori at €40-50 million, and with his contract running until 2027, Milan are in a strong position to demand such a fee. It remains to be seen whether West Ham will be willing to meet Milan’s asking price.