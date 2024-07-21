Before the last season started, Wolves were tipped by many to get relegated from the Premier League.

However, they easily survived and finished in 14th position, well above the relegation zone, surprising a lot of people.

Under the guidance of manager Gary O’Neil, they played some scintillating football thanks to players like Pedro Neto, Matheus Cunha, Daniel Podence and Hwang Hee-chan.

It will be interesting to see how Wolves can strengthen their squad this summer and whether they can continue playing fearless football.

So how do you buy tickets to watch Wolves?

How to buy Wolves tickets

Tickets for Wolves home games can be purchased via the club’s official ticketing page.

For many games, tickets will only be sold to club members. Wolves membership costs £45 per season.

But buying a membership does not guarantee you any tickets.

Is buying Wolves tickets easy?

Getting tickets for some games is easier than others when buying directly through the club.

Purchasing tickets through a trusted reseller, such as livefootballtickets.com can often be easier than buying from the club, especially for fans who only go to games every now and again.

What is the best resale ticket site for Wolves tickets?

While some resale companies can be full of red flags, livefootballtickets.com is a super safe site that offers an unrivalled service.

Fans buying from livefootballtickets.com will be given a 150% money-back guarantee on all ticket purchases.

The site also has a five-star rating on Trustpilot, plus customer support that exceeds expectations.

About Molineux Stadium

Since 1889, Wolverhampton Wanderers have called Molineux Stadium their home.

The stadium is located in Wolverhampton, West Midlands, England.

Molineux has a capacity of 31,750 and most of the Premier League teams find it tough to visit the stadium and come back with all three points.

The below dates are subject to possible change at this point.

17/08/2024 15:00 Arsenal (a)

25/08/2024 14:00 Chelsea (h)

31/08/2024 15:00 Nottingham Forest (a)

15/09/2024 16:30 Newcastle United (h)

21/09/2024 15:00 Aston Villa (a)

28/09/2024 17:30 Liverpool (h)

05/10/2024 15:00 Brentford (a)

19/10/2024 15:00 Manchester City (h)

26/10/2024 15:00 Brighton (a)

02/11/2024 15:00 Crystal Palace (h)

09/11/2024 15:00 Southampton (h)

23/11/2024 15:00 Fulham (a)

30/11/2024 15:00 Bournemouth (h)

03/12/2024 19:45 Everton (a)

07/12/2024 15:00 West Ham United (a)

14/12/2024 15:00 Ipswich Town (h)

21/12/2024 15:00 Leicester City (a)

26/12/2024 15:00 Manchester United (h)

29/12/2024 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur (a)

04/01/2025 15:00 Nottingham Forest (h)

15/01/2025 19:45 Newcastle United (a)

18/01/2025 15:00 Chelsea (a)

25/01/2025 15:00 Arsenal (h)

01/02/2025 15:00 Aston Villa (h)

15/02/2025 15:00 Liverpool (a)

22/02/2025 15:00 Bournemouth (a)

25/02/2025 19:45 Fulham (h)

08/03/2025 15:00 Everton (h)

15/03/2025 15:00 Southampton (a)

01/04/2025 19:45 West Ham United (h)

05/04/2025 15:00 Ipswich Town (a)

12/04/2025 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur (h)

19/04/2025 15:00 Manchester United (a)

26/04/2025 15:00 Leicester City (h)

03/05/2025 15:00 Manchester City (a)

10/05/2025 15:00 Brighton (h)

18/05/2025 15:00 Crystal Palace (a)

25/05/2025 16:00 Brentford (h)

