Serie A side beat Wolves to transfer of 33-time international forward

Serie A side Torino have beaten Wolves in the race to sign striker Che Adams this summer, according to reports.

Adams became a free agent following the expiry of his Southampton contract in June.

However, he won’t have to wait long for his latest destination, with BBC Sport reporting that the 28-year-old has agreed on a contract ‘in principle’ with Torino, with a medical set for Monday.

The report also states that Torino have beaten Wolves to Adams’ signature, despite the Midlands club tracking the striker for a number of months.

A 33-time international for Scotland — including playing three times for the Tartan Army at Euro 2024 this summer — Adams heads to Italy off the back of a 2023/24 campaign in which he notched 17 goals and six assists in 46 appearances across all competitions, helping Southampton return to the Premier League via the playoffs.

Adams scored 48 times in 191 appearances overall during his time at Southampton, while he also counts Birmingham and Sheffield United among his former clubs.

Southampton are yet to sign a direct replacement for Adams but will likely retain Adam Armstrong as their starting striker after the 27-year-old registered 24 goals and 13 assists across all competitions last season.

Saints are also reportedly on the verge of re-signing Danny Ings from West Ham United, with the 31-year-old scoring 46 goals during his previous spell at St. Mary’s Stadium.