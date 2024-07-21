Manchester United’s new signing Leny Yoro was reportedly threatened over his transfer to Old Trafford this summer by his former club Lille.

The talented young centre-back looked superb during his time in Ligue 1, firmly establishing himself as one of the biggest prospects in European football.

Speaking just last week, French football expert Jonathan Johnson gave us exclusive insight into what Man Utd could expect from Yoro, as he tipped the Frenchman to become regarded as one of the best signings of the summer.

Still, it’s also well known that other clubs like Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain were interested in Yoro, and a move to the Bernabeu was his top priority before it became clear they wouldn’t pay enough money to Lille.

See below as details have now emerged stating that Lille put huge pressure on Yoro to accept United’s offer, even stating that he wouldn’t play for the team all season for the final year of his contract if he decided not to take the move…

It will be interesting to see if this is confirmed at any point, though one imagines it’s not something Yoro himself would be keen to admit to.

The France Under-21 international will be keen to impress for his new club, even if it’s not quite the dream destination he had in mind, and he won’t want to disrupt his start with Erik ten Hag’s side by responding to rumours about his desire to move to Madrid.

Yoro would have been a superb signing for Los Blancos as well, but United look to have landed a hugely exciting talent here, so their fans won’t be too bothered whether or not they were his first choice, as long as he plays well and gives everything for the shirt.

MUFC have also signed Joshua Zirkzee this summer and other big names like Manuel Ugarte and Matthijs de Ligt continue to be linked with the club.