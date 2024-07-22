Atletico Madrid have made an opening bid for the potential transfer of West Ham United defender Nayef Aguerd on an initial loan with a view to a permanent move.

Sources with a close understanding of the situation have informed CaughtOffside that Aguerd is open to a move to Atletico Madrid, while West Ham would also be open to letting the Morocco international go, provided there’s a mandatory purchase clause included in the deal.

Atletico have been keeping close tabs on Aguerd for some time, and recently asked for information on the player before making their opening move to West Ham, so it now remains to be seen if the two clubs can finalise an agreement.

Aguerd has been a decent performer for the Hammers in his time at the London Stadium, but at the same time there’ll probably be some fans who have been left slightly underwhelmed by him, and wouldn’t be too heartbroken to see him move on, provided the club got a good deal for him.

The 28-year-old could be a solid signing for Atletico as he looks like a player who might fare better with the pace and style of the Spanish game, so it will be interesting to see if he improves if or when this transfer goes through.

Aguerd transfer: What next for the West Ham defender?

There have been other links involving Aguerd, who is also understood to have been on the radar of Saudi Pro League clubs for some time.

CaughtOffside understands that Aguerd was in no rush to accept previous Saudi proposals, but it seems he’s now willing to reconsider his situation with West Ham this summer.

One imagines it would be tempting for him to move to a big club like Atletico Madrid and to work under an elite coach like Diego Simeone.

Max Kilman’s arrival at West Ham this summer might also mean Aguerd is now less convinced he’ll remain a first-team regular at the east London club.