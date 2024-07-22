Liverpool star waxes lyrical about exciting 20-year-old Man United prodigy

Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has heaped praise on the Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho.

The 20-year-old Manchester United prospect has burst onto the international scene with Argentina and he seems to have impressed the senior players with his talent and application.

Mac Allister heaped praise on the Premier League winger and labelled him as an exciting talent. The Liverpool star also explained that he could be a key player for Argentina in future. However, Mac Allister has warned that talents like Garnacho will have to be managed carefully and they cannot be burdened with too many responsibilities right now.

Speaking of Valentin Carboni and Garnacho, he said (h/t FC Inter News): “He and Garnacho are two players who can give a lot to Argentina. They excite us a lot. We have a lot of hope for their future. We can’t burden them with too many expectations at the moment, but in the future they will give us a lot”.

Alejandro Garnacho is an elite prospect

The 20-year-old is already impressing at the club level at a fairly regular basis and he will hope to establish himself as a regular starter for the Red Devils in the upcoming season. It remains to be seen whether he can make his mark at the international level with Argentina as well.

Meanwhile, the Liverpool midfielder has been a key player for the club since joining them from Brighton and Hove Albion at the start of last season. Mac Allister has established himself as one of the best central midfielders in the league and he has been an indispensable asset for the Reds. He will hope to build on his impressive debut season with Liverpool and help them push for major trophies in the upcoming campaign.

As far as Garnacho is concerned, he is an elite prospect with a big future ahead of himself. He will look to continue his development with regular football at Manchester United and fulfil his world-class potential in the coming seasons.