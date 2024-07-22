Ange Postecoglou will not allow key 27-year-old leave Tottenham this summer

Tottenham have no plans to sell Yves Bissouma ahead of the 2024/25 campaign as Ange Postecoglou considers the 27-year-old a key part of his plans in North London.

The Mali international was used in the Australian’s midfield two during the previous campaign and struck up an effective partnership with Pape Matar Sarr at Spurs. The duo are likely to retain their roles for the upcoming season and therefore, Tottenham have no plans to sell Bissouma.

According to Football Insider, Postecoglou has been impressed by the midfielder so far in pre-season and has big plans for the player going forward.

Bissouma will be out to impress with Spurs next season as his contract at the club runs out in 2026 and will be performing for a new and improved deal. The signing of Archie Gray has also increased the competition at the Premier League team as the English talent is a huge prospect for the future.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg is close to finalising a £17m move to Marseille but will initially join the French club on loan, while Oliver Skipp’s future in North London is also in doubt.

The midfield options at Tottenham could look a lot different this season but it is certain that Bissouma will be one of them.

Big season ahead for Yves Bissouma at Tottenham

Bissouma has been with Tottenham since the summer of 2022 having made the switch from Brighton. The midfielder’s first season at the North London club was underwhelming but last season showed what the Mali international is capable of.

The 27-year-old featured in 28 Premier League games for Spurs and only missed the other ten due to injury, suspension or international duty.

The former Brighton star is liked by Postecoglou at Tottenham and it will now be interesting to see if Spurs offer him a new deal in the near future.