Major Arne Slot decision explains why Liverpool have not signed new players

New Liverpool coach Arne Slot has made the decision to fully assess his squad during the Reds’ upcoming pre-season tour of the United States before bringing new players to Anfield ahead of the 2024/25 season.

The Dutch coach has a lot of work to do before the Merseyside club take on Ipswich Town in their Premier League opener on 17 August as pre-season has not been ideal for the 45-year-old.

The former Feyenoord boss has not had many of his starting players to work with so far this summer as many of Liverpool’s squad went deep into Euro 2024 and Copa America. Stars will gradually start to return over the coming days and weeks, but it remains to be seen how that will impact Slot’s team during the opening part of the new season.

The international tournaments could not have come at a worse time for the new Liverpool boss as pre-season is the period when a new coach gets to implement his philosophy into his players and most of the Reds’ big stars have been missing.

However, patience will be needed in all areas of the club this season, as it is a period of transition following the long successful reign of Jurgen Klopp.

Arne Slot makes major Liverpool transfer decision

According to The Daily Mail’s Lewis Steele, Liverpool have not signed any players this summer as a result of Slot wanting to fully assess his squad during the Reds’ upcoming pre-season tour of the United States.

The Premier League giants’ last game on this tour is against Man United on August 3 in South Carolina, therefore, the final month of the transfer window could be very busy for Liverpool.

Although this may worry fans, this is the correct approach as Klopp left a strong squad behind at Anfield for Slot – evident in their premature Premier League title challenge last term.

The Merseyside club need two or three quality additions before the transfer window shuts and Slot will know exactly what areas need to be strengthened once the final whistle goes in South Carolina on August 3.