Arsenal prepared to offer striker in a swap deal for England’s Euro 2024 star

Arsenal are actively looking to make new additions in the transfer market this summer.

The Gunners have lost the Premier League title race against Manchester City for the last two seasons but they are determined to fight again against Pep Guardiola’s star studded squad.

Mikel Arteta has made the signing of goalkeeper David Raya permanent this summer and another signing could soon be completed as Gunners edge closer to Italian defender Riccardo Calafiori.

The North Londoners are eyeing a move for another defender and they are prepared to offer striker Eddie Nketiah in a deal to sign him.

According to the Sunday Star, as reported by the Express, Arsenal are willing to offer Nketiah in a swap deal to sign Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

The Palace defender has attracted the interest of some of the biggest Premier League clubs due to his fine performances in the Premier League and for England at the Euros this summer.

It would not be wrong to say that he was one of England’s best players in the competition after showing consistency and reliability at the back for the Three Lions.

The centre-back is valued at £70m by Crystal Palace and the Gunners are prepared to offer Nketiah plus cash in a deal to sign him.

Arteta already has William Saliba and Gabriel as his starting centre-backs, who had the best defensive record in the league last season.

Adding Calafiori and potentially Guehi would make it one of the strongest defensive line ups in European football.

The report has mentioned that Nketiah is liked by Palace and they have shown interest to sign the Arsenal attacker.

Arsenal face competition from Liverpool to sign Guehi

It remains to be seen where Guehi will be playing his football next season as Liverpool boss Arne Slot is also keen on signing the England international.

The Reds have still not replaced Joel Matip after his exit from Anfield this summer and they are ready to target Guehi to partner him with Virgil Van Dijk in their defensive setup.

Guehi has shown he belongs to a bigger club and sooner or later, a move to a top six Premier League club will come for him.