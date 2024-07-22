Galatasaray winger Baris Alper Yilmaz has been linked with a move away from the Turkish club this summer.

The 24-year-old winger has attracted the attention of a number of Premier League clubs with his performance this past season. According to a report from the Turkish publication Sabah, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur will meet with the player’s agents in London in order to discuss a potential move.

Manchester United and Liverpool are keeping close tabs on the player as well. The 24-year-old will add goals and creativity in the final third, and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for all four clubs.

Arsenal need to add more quality and depth in the wide areas. They need a deeper squad so that Mikel Arteta can rotate key players like Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli more often. Signing the Turkish international could prove to be a wise decision. He is versatile enough to operate on both flanks and he could be the ideal utility man for Arsenal.

Meanwhile, Tottenham need a versatile winger as well who can slot into multiple roles and add some much-needed depth and quality to the side.

Man United and Liverpool keen on Baris Alper Yilmaz

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United and Liverpool follow up on their interest with an offer to sign the player. Manchester United are expected to sell Jadon Sancho permanently this summer and Antony has been linked with an exit as well. The Red Devils will need more quality in the wide areas and the 24-year-old Turkish international could be a useful acquisition.

Meanwhile, Liverpool winger Luis Diaz has been linked with a move away from the club and Mohammed Salah will be a free agent next summer. The Reds need to invest in quality winger as well.

A fee of around €30 million (£25m) would be enough to sign the Turkish winger and it remains to be seen whether the Premier League sides are ready to pay up.