Aston Villa planning to replace Moussa Diaby with number 10 playmaker

Aston Villa have been one of the most active Premier League teams in the transfer market this summer.

After qualifying for the Champions League next season, they have bolstered their squad with new additions and added players in almost all the positions.

Unai Emery’s team have signed Lewis Dobbin, Enzo Barrenechea, Jaden Philogene, Ross Barkley, Ian Maatsen and Samuel Iling-Junior while Amadou Onana is close to joining the club soon.

However, they have lost two first team players in Douglas Luiz and now Moussa Diaby, with the latter heading out of the club and moving closer to a move to Saudi Arabia.

In order to replace Diaby, they have identified their next signing as they aim to continue their summer spending spree.

As soon as Diaby completes his move away from the club, the Midlands club are expected to push for the signing of Atletico Madrid and Portugal playmaker Joao Felix.

According to The Sun, the Portugal international is the number one target to replace Diaby.

Emery’s team can sign the player on a loan deal with an option to buy for £50m.

The Premier League club face competition from Felix’s former club Benfica to sign the player this summer.

In order to cope with Champions League football next season, Emery is eyeing depth for his squad and he is keen to bring Felix to the Premier League this summer.