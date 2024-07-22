Aston Villa submit improved offer to land 15-G/A attacker this summer

Aston Villa are interested in signing the Besiktas attacker Semih Kilicsoy this summer.

According to a report from Turkish publication Gune Bakis, Aston Villa have already filled with an offer to sign the 18-year-old attacker, and they have now returned with an approved proposal to get the deal done.

The report states that Aston Villa offered €18 million for the highly rated Turkish centre forward and they included Alex Moreno as a part of the deal as well. Furthermore, the West Midlands club were willing to send Kilicsoy back on loan to Besiktas for a season as well.

It appears that the Turkish outfit have rejected the offer and Aston Villa have now returned with a €30 million proposal. It will be interesting to see if they can get the deal done.

Kilicsoy has already established himself as an important first team player for Besiktas and he scored 12 goals last season and picked up three assists along the way. He has the attributes to develop into a top class player and he could be a quality long-term investment for Aston Villa.

Aston Villa need attacking reinforcements

The West Midlands club have secured Champions League qualification for the next season and they need a deeper squad in order to do well across multiple competitions. They need to sign a quality centre forward who can support Ollie Watkins in the attack. The Turkish attacker should prove to be the ideal acquisition for them.

Kilicsoy is versatile enough to operate anywhere across the front three and he could be the dynamic forward Aston Villa are currently looking for. The 18-year-old is likely to improve further with coaching and experience and Unai Emery could help him develop into a top class player.

If the West Midlands club manage to get the deal done for €30 million, the investment could look like a masterstroke in the long-term.