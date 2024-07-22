Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

The 24-year-old was heavily linked with English clubs but a move has not materialised yet. He will be out of contract at Chelsea next season and the Blues will not want to lose him on a free transfer. If he does not sign an extension with them, the player is likely to be sold this summer.

It appears that Atletico Madrid are keen on securing his signature and Gallagher’s England teammate, Kieran Trippier could help facilitate a move.

Trippier has played for Atletico Madrid in the past and he is trying to help the Spanish club sign the England international midfielder.

According to a report from the Spanish publication AS, Atletico Madrid Director Andrea Berta wants to sign Gallagher and he is hoping to use Trippier to convince the player.

It will be interesting to see if the Spanish club can secure an agreement with Chelsea in the coming weeks. They will be hoping to sign him for a reasonable price given his contract situation. Atletico Madrid have already had an offer turned down for the midfielder and they will have to come forward with an improved offer in order to get the deal done.

Gallagher would improve Atletico Madrid

Gallagher has established himself as a key player for Chelsea in the Premier League and he captained the team several times last season. There is no doubt that he would be a top quality acquisition for Atletico Madrid if they can get the deal done. His work rate, drive and physicality are ideal attributes for Diego Simeone’s midfield.

Atletico Madrid are one of the biggest clubs in Spain, and it would not be a surprise if the England international is excited about the possibility of playing for them.