Andoni Iraola’s Bournemouth team finished 12th in the Premier League last season.

They had a successful season by their standards and they would be hoping to do the same next season.

The 42-year-old Spanish manager has turned around the fortunes of the Premier League club and made them a competitive side.

So how do you buy tickets to watch Bournemouth?

How to buy Bournemouth tickets

Tickets for Bournemouth home games can be purchased via the club’s official ticketing page.

For many games, tickets will only be sold to club members. Bournemouth membership costs £45 per season.

But buying a membership does not guarantee you any tickets.

Is buying Bournemouth tickets easy?

Getting tickets for some games is easier than others when buying directly through the club.

Purchasing tickets through a trusted reseller, such as livefootballtickets.com can often be easier than buying from the club, especially for fans who only go to games every now and again.

What is the best resale ticket site for Bournemouth tickets?

While some resale companies can be full of red flags, livefootballtickets.com is a super safe site that offers an unrivalled service.

Fans buying from livefootballtickets.com will be given a 150% money-back guarantee on all ticket purchases.

The site also has a five-star rating on Trustpilot, plus customer support that exceeds expectations.

About Vitality Stadium

Bournemouth’s stadium is called the Dean Court but for sponsorship purposes, it is called the Vitality Stadium.

It is situated in Kings Park, Boscombe, in the suburb of Bournemouth, Dorset, England.

It has a capacity of just 11,307.

The below dates are subject to possible change at this point.

17/08/2024 15:00 Nottingham Forest (a)

25/08/2024 14:00 Newcastle United (h)

31/08/2024 15:00 Everton (a)

14/09/2024 20:00 Chelsea (h)

21/09/2024 15:00 Liverpool (a)

30/09/2024 20:00 Southampton (h)

05/10/2024 15:00 Leicester City (a)

19/10/2024 15:00 Arsenal (h)

26/10/2024 15:00 Aston Villa (a)

02/11/2024 15:00 Manchester City (h)

09/11/2024 15:00 Brentford (a)

23/11/2024 15:00 Brighton (h)

30/11/2024 15:00 Wolverhampton (a)

03/12/2024 19:45 Tottenham Hotspur (h)

07/12/2024 15:00 Ipswich Town (a)

14/12/2024 15:00 West Ham United (h)

21/12/2024 15:00 Manchester United (a)

26/12/2024 15:00 Crystal Palace (h)

29/12/2024 15:00 Fulham (a)

04/01/2025 15:00 Everton (h)

15/01/2025 19:45 Chelsea (a)

18/01/2025 15:00 Newcastle United (a)

25/01/2025 15:00 Nottingham Forest (h)

01/02/2025 15:00 Liverpool (h)

15/02/2025 15:00 Southampton (a)

22/02/2025 15:00 Wolverhampton (h)

25/02/2025 19:45 Brighton (a)

08/03/2025 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur (a)

15/03/2025 15:00 Brentford (h)

01/04/2025 19:45 Ipswich Town (h)

05/04/2025 15:00 West Ham United (a)

12/04/2025 15:00 Fulham (h)

19/04/2025 15:00 Crystal Palace (a)

26/04/2025 15:00 Manchester United (h)

03/05/2025 15:00 Arsenal (a)

10/05/2025 15:00 Aston Villa (h)

18/05/2025 15:00 Manchester City (a)

25/05/2025 16:00 Leicester City (h)

