Man United transfer target to be offered new deal following club rejecting two bids

Everton are reportedly set to offer a new contract to star defender and Manchester United transfer target Jarrad Branthwaite, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Posting on his official account on X, formerly Twitter, Romano explained that Everton are set to step up their efforts to keep Branthwaite at Goodison Park after rejecting two bids from Man Utd already this summer.

It remains to be seen precisely how this saga will pan out, but Romano insists the Red Devils won’t be paying crazy money like £75-80m for Branthwaite, so it’s perhaps looking encouraging from an Everton point of view, as long as they can get the England international to commit his future to the club…

?? Everton are preparing new contract proposal for Jarrad Branthwaite after rejecting two proposals from Manchester United. Club determined to keep Branthwaite unless huge bid arrives but Man United have no intention to pay £75/80m. New deal proposal to be sent this summer. pic.twitter.com/BmUTNI4GsL — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 22, 2024

Branthwaite is clearly a top young talent who’d be good enough to have an impact at a top club like United, but of course Everton are well within their rights to ask for big money for such an important player.

MUFC have over-paid for a number of their signings in recent years, so it’s not too surprising that EFC perhaps feel they can demand a huge fee as they’ll feel Branthwaite is of a similar level to someone like Harry Maguire when he made the move from Leicester City to Old Trafford.

Branthwaite may no longer be a top priority for United, however, after they strengthened their defence with the recent addition French wonderkid of Leny Yoro from Lille.