Fabrizio Romano provides Bruno Fernandes update as European giants interested in Man United captain

Man United captain Bruno Fernandes is admired by Paris Saint-Germain but the Ligue 1 champions are not working on a deal for the midfielder this summer.

A report from L’Equipe on Monday stated that PSG were interested in trying to lure Fernandes to Paris ahead of the 2024/25 campaign as they try to compensate for losing Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid.

It would have been a tough transfer for the Ligue 1 champions to pull off, however, Fabrizio Romano reports the French giants are not currently working on a deal for the Man United captain.

Instead, PSG’s full focus is on trying to sign Joao Neves from Benfica.

The 19-year-old is a highly-rated talent and several clubs across Europe have had an eye on the Portuguese midfielder following his impressive campaign last time around.

Man United were one of the clubs interested in Neves, however, Portuguese outlet Record claim that negotiations between PSG and Benfica could be concluded by the end of this week for the 19-year-old.

Man United could be set to offer Bruno Fernandes a new contract

As part of his update on Bruno Fernandes, Romano has stated that the Man United captain could be offered a new contract at Old Trafford should he remain at the Premier League club ahead of the new season.

The midfielder’s current deal expires in 2026 but the Portuguese star will want better terms if he is to stay.

The 29-year-old has been crucial to any success Man United have had since his arrival in 2020, with Fernandes going on to play 233 times for the Manchester club, scoring 79 goals and assisting a further 66.

The United captain is unlikely to leave Old Trafford this summer as Erik ten Hag will also be keen to hold on to his most creative outlet.