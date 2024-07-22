Arsenal transfer target not called up to current club’s squad as “green light” close

Riccardo Calafiori has not returned to the Bologna squad for pre-season after coming back from his summer holidays, according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano, with a move to Arsenal now surely edging closer.

The Italy international has shone during his time in Serie A but it now looks increasingly likely that the Premier League will be his next destination, with Romano providing another update today.

As well as posting a rather teasing hourglass emoji on his official X page, Romano also gave the latest details below as he made it clear Bologna have not called Calafiori up ahead of his expected exit, with a green light perhaps moving a step closer…

Calafiori looks an exciting signing for Arsenal, so fans of the Gunners will no doubt be desperate for this to go through soon, with the 22-year-old then available to join in pre-season with Mikel Arteta’s side.

Arsenal already have a strong squad, but adding a superb young and versatile talent like this should only further boost their chances of winning the title next season after coming so close back in May.

Calafiori should prove to be an upgrade on unconvincing performers like Oleksandr Zinchenko and Jakub Kiwior, while he’ll also give AFC an alternative at centre-back if William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes end up missing games through injury or suspension.

Riccardo Calafiori to Arsenal is nearly done

A lack of depth in defence has been an issue for Arsenal in the past, but Calafiori joining and Jurrien Timber returning from injury should make a big difference for the north London giants next season.

Romano also spoke exclusively to CaughtOffside yesterday to provide us with some insight into how Arsenal persisted in their efforts to sign Calafiori even when it was not an easy deal and there were even some rumours at points that the move looked to have stalled.

