Arsenal’s imminent signing given the ultimate compliment by legendary Italian defender

Arsenal are closing in on the transfer of Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori, and it’s fair to say Juventus and Italy legend Leonardo Bonucci is disappointed to see the player leaving Serie A for the Premier League.

While it’s not a done deal yet, Fabrizio Romano reported via his Daily Briefing column yesterday that it should be a ‘here we go’ for Calafiori to Arsenal soon, and it seems Bonucci is also very much expecting his fellow countryman to make the move to the Emirates Stadium.

The 22-year-old shone for Bologna last season and also looked impressive at Euro 2024 this summer, and Bonucci admits he’s disappointed that his former club Juventus didn’t manage to sign him this summer.

It was perhaps always going to be difficult for Juve after they also raided Bologna for their former manager Thiago Motta, but Arsenal will just be happy either way to have landed such an exciting defensive prospect.

Bonucci was a rock-solid centre-back during his peak years and the fact that he rates Calafiori so highly can only be considered a big compliment.

Calafiori transfer: Bonucci disappointed to see Arsenal beat Juventus to defender

Speaking to Sky Sport Italia about Calafiori and his move to Arsenal, Bonucci said: “Calafiori? I’m sorry about his transfer. I would have liked to see him at Juventus.

“He’s a defender who’s a little different to what we’re used to seeing. He plays, has personality and fits in.

“We’re exporting a great player who will be a point of reference for the national team for the next 15 years.”

The message couldn’t be clearer: Arsenal are set to sign a huge talent and someone Bonucci expects to be a ‘reference’ for the Italian national team for the next decade and more.

AFC supporters will now just be hoping this deal can be made official as soon as possible so that Calafiori can get all the benefits of a long pre-season and time to settle in with his new club.