AC Milan are set to re-start transfer talks with Tottenham over Emerson Royal as they’re prepared to walk away from a potential deal to sign Aston Villa full-back Matty Cash.

Sources with a close understanding of the situation have informed CaughtOffside that Cash has been a target for Milan this summer, though Villa’s asking price of €35-40m for the Poland international is deemed too high for the Serie A giants.

Royal was also looked at by Milan earlier in the summer and he remains an option on their radar, with the Brazilian also keen to leave Spurs for a move to the San Siro, CaughtOffside understands.

It is now anticipated that Milan will end their efforts to sign Cash as they’re not optimistic about being able to strike a deal on favourable terms, meaning they will look at Royal and other alternatives.

CaughtOffside understands that Milan will try to get talks with Tottenham back on again after some initial efforts earlier this summer, while personal terms with the player are not expected to be an issue.

Cash transfer: Villa will want to avoid further big-name sales

Keeping hold of Cash looks like a boost for Villa as they will no doubt have been keen to avoid losing more big names after the departure of Douglas Luiz earlier this summer.

The Brazilian midfielder was a star player for Unai Emery’s side last season but has left to join Juventus, while it also looks like Moussa Diaby is closing in on leaving Villa Park for Saudi Pro League club Al Ittihad.

Losing Cash would have been another big blow for AVFC, but Royal is not as important a player for Tottenham, so this certainly looks like a more realistic target for Milan as they look to strengthen on that right-hand side of their defence.