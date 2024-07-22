Manchester City could target a move for Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma according to reports, with uncertainty surrounding the future of Ederson.

It’s been a quiet summer at the Etihad for the Premier League Champions so far, with Brazilian winger Savio the only arrival to date.

Pep Guardiola’s men are currently in America for their pre-season tour as they continue their preparations for the new campaign, but they could find themselves looking for a new goalkeeper.

City could target Donnarumma

Ederson, who joined Manchester City from Portuguese side Benfica in 2017 is out of contract in 2026 and has been strongly linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League.

The Brazilian had agreed terms with Al-Nassr only for the deal to collapse, but Al-Ittihad are said to be in talks over a move for the 30-year-old who is believed to still be keen on moving to Saudi.

Fabrizio Romano has described a deal as difficult and it’s believed City are looking for €50m-€60m for the goalkeeper who has won six Premier League titles.

If Ederson does depart it would leave City with a difficult decision of whether to promote Stefan Ortega to number one, or go and sign a new first choice keeper.

Ortega impressed last season when he stepped in for the injured Ederson and recently signed a new contract at the Etihad until 2026.

However, talkSPORT have reported that City could target Paris Saint Germain goalkeeper Donnarumma, and add that the 25-year-old would be open to a move to the Premier League.

The Italy international joined the French giants on a free transfer from AC Milan in 2021 and has made 114 appearances for the club, winning three Ligue 1 titles.

England fans are well aware of Donnarumma after he saved penalties from Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.

Of course any move is dependant on whether Ederson brings the curtain down on his time at the club, but it’s something City will seriously need to think about as the new season draws closer.