Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne has been offered huge money by Saudi Pro League club Al Ittihad and is understood to have been impressed by the proposal as he’s tempted to make the move.

Sources have informed CaughtOffside that De Bruyne is strongly considering leaving Man City for Saudi, with Al Ittihad currently showing the strongest interest, while Al Nassr and Al Hilal are also expected to try negotiating for the Belgium international.

CaughtOffside understands that City want De Bruyne to stay and could even try offering him a new contract, though they will also respect the player’s decision if he ultimately chooses to move on this summer.

De Bruyne has previously spoken publicly about how hard it could be for him to turn down this life-changing money, and sources have told CaughtOffside that he stands to make as much as €180m over three years if he joins Al Ittihad.

De Bruyne transfer: Could we be about to say farewell to an all-time Premier League great?

City fans will no doubt be hoping De Bruyne chooses to stay with them for a bit longer as he remains a world class performer and hasn’t shown any sign of slowing down with age, and it would probably be emotional for fans of the Premier League in general to bid farewell to one of the finest players to ever grace the English game.

De Bruyne has been an absolute joy to watch during his time at the Etihad Stadium, with few players able to match the kind of influence he has on games with the range of his passing, the quality and variety of the goals he can contribute from midfield, and his all-round intelligence and elegance.

It would be very difficult for City to replace a talent like De Bruyne, so it will be interesting to see how hard they push for the 33-year-old to snub Saudi offers and stay with them for a bit longer.