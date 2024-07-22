Negotiations are reportedly set to continue between Manchester United and Bayern Munich over a potential transfer deal for Dutch defender Matthijs de Ligt.

The Red Devils recently signed Leny Yoro from Lille to come in at centre-back, raising some questions about whether or not they’d still go for someone like De Ligt as well.

Still, it seems Man Utd are still pursuing De Ligt, with the Netherlands international available, but only for a fairly steep price of around €50million, plus potential further add-ons on top of that.

See below for the latest details from Christian Falk on his official account on X (formerly Twitter)…

Manchester United offer €35 Mio for Matthijs de Ligt (24). FC Bayern has rejected the offer

?? FC Bayern demand €50 Mio plus add-ons

?? Bayern have to sell players to buy new players

?? Negotiations between the clubs continue@BILD_Sport @altobelli13 — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) July 22, 2024

Falk says United have failed with an initial offer of €35m for De Ligt, but, interestingly, it also seems that Bayern are under pressure to sell some players this summer before they can make signings, so MUFC could use that to their advantage in negotiations.

It will be interesting to see if some kind of compromise can be reached, but United fans will surely hope that they can see Erik ten Hag’s side lining up with both De Ligt and Yoro in central defence next season.

Those would be two hugely important signings for United, who lost Lisandro Martinez to injury for much of the 2023/24 campaign, and who will surely want an upgrade on the likes of Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof in that area of the pitch.

De Ligt may not quite have shown his best form in a Bayern shirt, but he’s previously looked like a player with enormous potential, having made the breakthrough at Ajax a few years ago when Ten Hag was still manager there.

It could be that being reunited with Ten Hag at Old Trafford is just what De Ligt needs to get back to his best for this next important stage of his career.