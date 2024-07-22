Man City make huge decision ahead of 2024/25 campaign with Ederson’s future uncertain

It remains uncertain if Ederson will leave Man City over the remainder of the current transfer window as the Brazilian continues to attract interest from Saudi Arabia, however, the Premier League champions will not be signing a new goalkeeper.

In an ideal world for Pep Guardiola, Ederson will stay at the Etihad Stadium for another year and then leave next summer with one year remaining on his contract, but that looks under threat.

The 30-year-old is the subject of interest for Saudi Pro League club Al-Ittihad who are in talks to complete a deal for the Brazil international. According to Fabrizio Romano, the transfer is not an easy one to complete, however, it is clear that Ederson is open to leaving the Manchester club ahead of the upcoming season.

Ederson has been at City since 2017, having joined from Benfica, and has won every trophy possible with the Premier League champions. The veteran shot-stopper seems to want a new challenge but Al-Ittihad will have to match the Manchester outfit’s valuation of the player.

Man City want £50m to part ways with their number one goalkeeper but the Saudi Pro League side have yet to match this or successfully get that price tag lowered.

The Brazilian has become one of the best goalkeepers in the world under Guardiola’s leadership and has been perfect for the Spaniard’s system, nevertheless, if the 30-year-old leaves, Man City will not be signing a new goalkeeper.

Stefan Ortega to replace Ederson in the Man City goal

Despite being linked with moves for Gianluigi Donnarumma and Jan Oblak in recent days, Fabrizio Romano has reported that Man City will not sign a new goalkeeper if Ederson leaves and will simply promote Stefan Ortega.

The German has been with City since 2022 and has shown his quality on many occasions.

With Ederson injured for the closing part of the last campaign, the 31-year-old stepped up for Guardiola and made arguably the biggest save of the season against Tottenham in City’s penultimate Premier League game as Son Heung-min went through on goal.

Ortega is more than capable of taking over from Ederson but Guardiola will ideally not want to lose the Brazilian goalkeeper ahead of the new season.