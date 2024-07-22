England encouraged to appoint Pep Guardiola following Gareth Southgate’s exit

Following the conclusion of Euro 2024, Gareth Southgate quit as the manager of the England team.

Southgate had guided the Three Lions to two finals of the Euros and a World Cup semifinal.

However, he was unfortunate to end England’s trophy drought on all occasions.

With the FA now planning for the future, they have reportedly identified Mauricio Pochettino, Graham Potter and Eddie Howe as the managers to replace Southgate.

The name of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has also been linked with the England job as the Spaniard is nearing the end of his contract at the Etihad Stadium.

According to former England midfielder Jermaine Jenas, the Three Lions should be hopeful about appointing the six-time Premier League winning manager.

He told Mirror Football:

“Pep’s the number one candidate in my mind because he’s Catalan. He’s not going to manage Spain, I wouldn’t have thought.

“Pep will manage at international level one day. And it’s just whether it’s going to be Brazil, Portugal, England, Germany. He’s going to do it at some point.”

The iconic Man City manager has previously spoken of his desire to try to his luck in international football by taking a team to the Euros and the World Cup.

England need a manager like Pep Guardiola

He is an attack minded manager and that is the approach that the Three Lions need in order to fully reach the potential of the talented players available in the squad.

Despite his fine performances, it is widely believed that Southgate had a conservative approach that held the team from playing attacking football.

Guardiola has the experience in the game, he has what it takes to improve the level of young players and with the likes of Phil Foden, Bukayo Saka, Cole Palmer and others at his disposal, he would love the opportunity to manage them and help them reach their true potential.