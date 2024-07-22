Everton are on the brink of finalising a deal for Leeds United star Wilfried Gnonto, according to the latest report from TEAMtalk.

Negotiations between the two clubs are reportedly progressing well, with Everton moving closer to meeting Leeds’ valuation.

The Blues are prepared to spend £20 million on Gnonto, while Leeds are holding out for £25 million.

It is suggested that a compromise could be reached with a £20 million fee supplemented by performance-related add-ons.

Gnonto, who expressed a desire to leave Leeds last season as well, ended up being forced to stay and played a pivotal role in their near-promotion campaign. He made 44 appearances, scoring 9 goals and providing 3 assists.

Everton’s longstanding interest in Gnonto

Everton’s interest in him is not new. There was interest from Everton for him last summer as well, who even made a bid for him which was ultimately rejected by Leeds who were holding out for £30m.

They were expected to return for him in January but the club got charged with financial breaches resulting in a 10 point deduction.

The player remains keen on a move to Goodison Park and it appears that a deal is close to now being agreed.