PSG interested in another potential Manchester United transfer raid alongside Jadon Sancho

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly interested in Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes as well as his Red Devils teammate Jadon Sancho.

Sancho to PSG could be one to watch as the Daily Briefing have reported on the Ligue 1 giants being close to reaching an agreement on personal terms with the player, but he might not be the only Man Utd star on their radar this summer.

According to L’Equipe, PSG also have an interest in Fernandes, and it will certainly be interesting to see if the Portugal international ends up being a realistic target for the Ligue 1 giants.

One imagines United would be eager to keep Fernandes, far more so than Sancho, but every player has his price and the former Sporting Lisbon man is not getting any younger as he’ll turn 30 next season.

Fernandes transfer: What Fabrizio Romano has previously said about the Man United star’s future

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside about Fernandes earlier this summer, transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano admitted that he could be one to watch.

“The situation with Bruno Fernandes at Manchester United remains absolutely open in terms of contract talks. Man United are very happy with Fernandes as they told his agent a few weeks ago in an initial meeting to discuss the situation,” Romano said.

“Fernandes remains focused and committed to Manchester United – it’s true that his agent had some meetings with top clubs around Europe a few weeks ago to look at potential opportunities, but at the same time, Fernandes remains absolutely committed to United at the moment.

“A new deal is a possibility in case Bruno decides to stay at the club – this could be an option in the next months, but it’s not something guaranteed, or already being completed now. It’s still on standby.

“Still, this will be one to watch in the next weeks to understand the future of Fernandes at Manchester United, either with contract talks or if a club will arrive with a proposal.”

PSG lost Kylian Mbappe this summer, but top signings like Sancho and Fernandes could really help manager Luis Enrique rebuild the side.