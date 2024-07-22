Chelsea approach La Liga club to address goalkeeper issue, player keen on move to Stamford Bridge

Chelsea have approached Villarreal’s Filip Jorgensen as Enzo Maresca looks to address the Blues goalkeeper issues before the 2024/25 campaign gets underway next month.

The West London club signed two shot-stoppers last summer in the form of Robert Sanchez and Djordje Petrovic, but both have not been deemed satisfactory by the new Chelsea coach.

The signing of the Spaniard was an unusual one given he was the number two at Brighton and following an injury, Petrovic would step up and play the entire second half of the season. The Serbian did well in the Blues’ net, but Maresca would like an upgrade in the position at Stamford Bridge.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have now approached Villarreal’s Filip Jorgensen to get a deal done with talks having started with the player. The Swedish shot-stopper is believed to be keen on the move but nothing is close as of now.

The transfer journalist states that Mads Hermansen is also on the London club’s list as Maresca worked with the 24-year-old at Leicester City last season.

Both goalkeepers are very young for the position as the Premier League club’s board continues to try and build a young squad at Stamford Bridge.

Who is Chelsea target Filip Jorgensen?

Jorgenson is a 22-year-old talent who became the starting goalkeeper for Villarreal last season having come through the La Liga club’s youth academy and making his debut during the campaign before.

The Swedish shot-stopper featured in 37 games for the yellow submarine, keeping just six clean sheets in what was a tricky campaign for the club.

Jorgenson has caught the attention of a lot of clubs as he is a very modern goalkeeper with the 22-year-old being exceptional with his feet. This will be one of the biggest attractions for Chelsea, but it is still a big risk handing the number one jersey of a Premier League club as big as the Blues to someone so young.