Exclusive: Man Utd add new option to midfielder search as big name available for just €20m transfer fee

Manchester United have added Monaco midfielder Youssouf Fofana to their list of potential midfield transfer targets this summer if they fail to reach an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain over Manuel Ugarte.

Sources close to the situation have informed CaughtOffside that Man Utd now plan to check on Fofana’s situation as they look for a cheaper option on the market, with the Frenchman understood to be available for as little as €20m.

Fofana impressed in Ligue 1 last season and looks like he could be a good fit for a number of other top clubs, particularly United as they need a new midfielder this summer to come in as an upgrade on the ageing Casemiro, while Sofyan Amrabat’s future looks uncertain after his loan spell at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils had been prioritising a move for Ugarte, but it looks like Fofana could be more affordable, and CaughtOffside understands AC Milan’s pursuit of the player has also gone cold, which could allow other clubs back into the race.

Fofana transfer: Too good an opportunity for Manchester United?

Milan had an offer of €12m for Fofana turned down by Monaco, and it will take something in the region of €18-20m to convince them to sell.

Even if that’s a bit pricey for Milan, it shouldn’t be too much of a problem for United, so it will be interesting to see if they match that price to try and get a deal done quickly, or if they still try to negotiate it down slightly.

It may also be that Ugarte will remain the priority, but it makes sense that the club are also exploring alternatives, with Fofana known to be on the market this summer as Monaco are under financial pressure to sell big names almost every summer.

Fofana looks like he could also benefit from a new challenge and it would be exciting to see if he could take his game to the next level in the Premier League.