Former footballer Joey Barton charged with ‘malicious communications’ for controversial tweets directed at Eni Aluko

Former QPR star Joey Barton has once again found himself in trouble, this time over his controversial tweets about pundit Eni Aluko.

The ex-footballer has recently been outspoken about his views on female footballers and pundits commentating on men’s football.

Joey Barton charged with malicious communication

Among his offensive tweets, he compared former England star Eni Aluko and fellow commentator Lucy Ward to notorious criminals Fred and Rose West. Barton also accused Aluko of being in the “Joseph Stalin category” for “murdering hundreds of thousands of fans’ ears.”

This tirade against Aluko has led to Barton being charged by the police for malicious communications. The former Manchester City, Burnley, and Rangers player is due to appear in court later this month, as reported by BBC.

Barton confirmed the charges on social media, criticising the country’s legal system. He posted on X (formerly Twitter):

“I’m up next month for ‘malicious communications’ charge at Warrington Mag for Eni Aluko tweets.

“Crazy times we’re living in. Haven’t the Police got enough on their hands? ”

British system is becoming a Banana Republic. Lawfare used against its own citizens for having a dissenting voice.”

Barton is no stranger to controversies

Joey Barton is no stranger to controversies, having been embroiled in numerous incidents throughout his career.

Known for his combative playing style, Barton’s on-field aggression often spilled over into his off-field conduct, resulting in several major altercations.

His career has been marked by incidents such as a violent assault on a teammate during training, altercations with opposing players, and a series of run-ins with the law, including charges of assault and affray.

His career has been overshadowed by his volatile behavior and contentious remarks, making him one of the most controversial figures in modern football.