Former Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain linked with a return to England as Besiktas seek wage relief

Former Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain might be making a return to England after a brief stint in Turkey.

Ox joined Besiktas last summer as a free agent after being released by Liverpool. He signed a three year contract with the Turkish side, making 30 appearances, scoring 4 goals and assisting one across all competitions.

Oxlade-Chamberlain could return to England

But it appears that the new manager in charge, Giovanni van Bronckhorst, does not see the 30-year-old as part of his future plans

Besiktas are now looking to offload Oxlade-Chamberlain and are offering him to various English clubs.

According to The Sun, the Turkish side is interested in loaning him out, provided the majority of his wages are covered by the club that takes him on.

Last summer, there was interest from several English teams, including Brentford and Sheffield United. While there are no new reports linking him to any specific English clubs at the moment, interest might reignite now that he has been made available.

Oxlade-Chamberlain’s success with Liverpool

Oxlade-Chamberlain joined Liverpool from Arsenal for a £35m fee, and although majority of his time was marred with various injuries, he did play a role in the Reds’ success under Jurgen Klopp.

He made 146 appearances for them, scoring 18 and assisting 15 across all competitions. During his time there, he won the Premier League, Champions League, League Cup and the FA Cup among other trophies.

As Besiktas seeks to find a new home for Oxlade-Chamberlain, it remains to be seen which English club will step up to bring the experienced midfielder back to the Premier League.