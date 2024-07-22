Newcastle United ace Ryan Fraser has reportedly been sent to train with the club’s Under-21s instead of joining up with the rest of Eddie Howe’s first-team for the start of pre-season.

Fraser has an agreement in place to join Southampton after spending last season on loan there, helping the Saints win promotion from the Championship back to the Premier League.

The Scotland international notably had a falling out with Howe recently, meaning he’s no longer in the Newcastle set-up, and it’s widely expected that he will finally be cleared to leave the club soon.

One issue seems to be that Newcastle are not currently willing to pay off the rest of Fraser’s contract, so this seems to be delaying the finalising of his move back to the St Mary’s Stadium.

Fraser could be a useful signing for Southampton as they look to get off to the best possible start back in the top flight, having been relegated just over a year ago.

Newcastle, meanwhile, will have bigger fish to try and will hope they can make some sales to help fund new signings that can aid Howe in pushing this squad back into the top four again after the disappointment of missing out last season.