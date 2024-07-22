La Liga club open talks with Tottenham as unwanted star close to exit

Tottenham winger Bryan Gil is expected to leave the Premier League club this summer and the Spaniard’s exit from the North London outfit is getting closer.

The 23-year-old has been with Tottenham since 2021 but has failed to establish himself in the Spurs starting 11 since then. The winger spent time on loan with Valencia and Sevilla during this period, but none of these experiences helped his chances in the Premier League.

Ange Postecoglou allowed Gil to stick around last season but the Spanish star only received 233 minutes of action across 12 appearances.

The former Sevilla talent was expected to leave Spurs before the current transfer window opened up and that looks like it is closer to becoming a reality as Girona have shown an interest in the Tottenham player.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the La Liga club have opened talks with Tottenham to get a deal for Gil done. Initial discussions have already taken place over a permanent deal and it remains to be seen how the transfer progresses from here or if any other clubs join the race.

The 2024/25 campaign is huge for Ange Postecoglou and Tottenham

Selling players such as Gil is important for Tottenham as it helps raise funds to bring in new additions to Postecoglou’s squad. The Australian coach has cleared out some of his fringe players ahead of the new campaign with Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg another star close to an exit.

Spurs have only signed Archie Gray from Leeds United this summer but more talent is expected to follow. The Premier League outfit are in need of a striker as they never replaced Harry Kane following his move to Bayern Munich last summer. It remains to be seen who the English team move for with Brentford’s Ivan Toney one man linked to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Last season saw the North London club improve under Postecoglou and the Australian coach’s team will hope to make more progress during the upcoming campaign as Champions League football has to be the goal.