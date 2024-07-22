Iheanacho set to secure Champions League football with Premier League club

Kelechi Iheanacho has left Leicester City this summer and is now a free agent, with latest reports suggesting Aston Villa could be his next move.

This would allow the Nigeria international the chance to make a big step up, playing in both the Premier League and Champions League with Unai Emery’s side next season.

It remains to be seen if Iheanacho would realistically be first choice at Villa Park due to the presence of the likes of Ollie Watkins and Jhon Duran, but it still looks like a good move for all parties involved.

Iheanacho had a decent spell at Leicester and looks like he could be an ideal squad player to give Villa depth over what is likely to be a long and challenging season ahead.

Meanwhile, Iheanacho can enjoy a step up after playing in the Championship with Leicester last season, so he’ll surely feel pretty pleased with the move even if he isn’t likely to be a regular starter for his new club.

Iheanacho once looked a huge prospect during his days as a youngster at Manchester City, and it will be interesting to see if he can finally make the most of this opportunity to fulfil his potential.