£40m-rated Chelsea and Newcastle target wants to play for West Ham

Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

According to journalist James Nursery, the 20-year-old Colombian international striker will inform Aston Villa that he wants to join West Ham United this summer.

Chelsea and Newcastle United are keen on signing the player as well, but Duran wants to play for Spanish manager Julen Lopetegui.

West Ham might be able to offer him regular first-team football and he should prove to be a quality long-term addition.

The Colombian is highly rated across Europe and he has a bright future. However, he has not been able to hold down a regular starting spot at the West Midlands club. He is unlikely to start ahead of Ollie Watkins in the upcoming campaign either.

A move away from Aston Villa would be ideal for him and he needs to focus on his development now. If West Ham can provide him with gametime assurances, joining the London club would prove to be a wise decision.

The Hammers are in desperate need of a quality goalscorer. They will need to bring in upgrades on players like Michail Antonio and Danny Ings this summer. Duran could be a quality long-term option for them and he could develop into a key player for the club with the right guidance. We could nurture him into a quality Premier League striker.

Chelsea and Newcastle eyeing Jhon Duran

Meanwhile, Chelsea need to add more quality to the attacking unit as well, and it is no surprise that they are looking at Duran as a potential option. Nicolas Jackson was quite underwhelming last season and Chelsea must look to bring in an upgrade.

Newcastle need to add more depth to their attacking unit as well. Callum Wilson has had his fair share of injury problems last season and the Magpies were overly dependent on Alexander Isak in the attack. Duran could be the ideal partner for the Isak next season.

Meanwhile, the striker is valued at £40 million and it remains to be seen whether West Ham are ready to break the bank for him.