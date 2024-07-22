‘Go back to wearing dresses’ – Joey Barton goes after former Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin in latest social media attack

Joey Barton has taken a dig at Hector Bellerin, slamming his views on equal pay in football.

Barton has been extremely vocal about his thoughts on women being involved in the modern game, specially in the capacity of a pundit and commentator for men’s football.

He has made some offensive remarks about some of the female stars in the business, in particular, former England player and pundit Eni Aluko.

In fact, his controversial remarks have landed him in trouble with the police, who have charged him for malicious communications as reported earlier.

The player confirmed the charges on social media and further slammed the state of the country’s legal system.

But that has not stopped him from continuing his online attack on individuals regarding the topic of women and football.

Hector Bellerin advocates for equal pay in football

Bellerin, who has been vocal about various social and political issues, recently spoke out in favor of equal pay between men and women in football.

In an interview on the podcast En clef of Rhodes, the full-back emphasised the need for equal pay, stating:

He said (quotes via 777 Score):

“I think it’s super necessary. What I know, what I want, and what is fair is that we all earn the same, that we are equally professional, that we have the same rights, and that there is equality.”

“Men’s football has to be the first to help. We have the platform, the resources, we walk this path because they couldn’t. We have to take responsibility: clubs, entities, big leagues… we have a very strong power.”

Joey Barton goes after Hector Bellerin in latest social media attack

In response, Joey Barton reposted his quotes, and mocked his views, explaining how it goes against simple economics.

He argued that for them to be able to earn equally, they should be able to sell the same amount of tickets, merchandise and TV revenue.

Barton went further by making a derogatory remark about Bellerin’s personal style, suggesting he should focus on his fashion choices rather than commenting on serious issues.