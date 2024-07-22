Leeds United have placed a £20m price tag on one of their key players this summer.

The Whites have lost a number of important players after their failure to win promotion to the Premier League.

The most high profile exit is Archie Gray, who has left the club in a big money move to join Premier League side Tottenham.

Kris Klaesson, Charlie Cresswell, Glen Kamara, Marc Roca and Diego Llorente have all been sold by the club this summer in a major overhaul of the squad.

Now, another player could follow them out of the club and the Whites are asking £20m to let him leave.

According to Leeds Live, the Championship club are ready to let Ilan Meslier leave the club this summer if they can get £20m for him.

After winning last season’s Championship golden glove, the goalkeeper faces an uncertain future at the club.

He has proven himself in the Premier League and the Championship and selling him for a fee of just £20m would be a huge loss for Daniel Farke’s team.

Athough they would be making a profit on their purchase but signing a player of that quaity in the current market would be highly difficult.

Farke has described the player as “world class” in the past but he could be willing to let the goalkeeper leave Elland Road this summer.

The Leeds manager has been busy this summer with his team’s transfer business as he aims to prepare the squad for the new season with the target of getting promoted to the Premier League.