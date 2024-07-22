Leeds United eyeing a move for attacking midfielder with 27 goals last season

Leeds United FC
Posted by

Leeds United are reportedly in the race to sign Blackburn Rovers’ standout player, Sammie Szmodics, as they aim to bolster their squad for a promotion push next season.

The Mirror reports that Leeds are highly interested in signing Szmodics, who was one of the Championship’s top performers last season.

The 28-year-old attacking midfielder has caught the eye with his impressive displays, making him a highly sought-after target for several clubs.

Among those interested in signing him includes newly promoted side Ipswich Town as well but Leeds are said to be frontrunners for his signature.

More Stories / Latest News
Two Chelsea defenders close to leaving after latest decision from Premier League club
La Liga club open talks with Tottenham as unwanted star close to exit
Everton close to agreeing deal with Leeds United for their star player

Szmodics joined Blackburn Rovers in August 2022, signing a three-year deal with the club with an option to extend for another season and he made an immediate impact.

He had a superb season in the Championship, finishing  the campaign as the league’s top scorer with 27 goals in 44 appearances.

Leeds are hopeful that adding Szmodics to their squad will significantly boost their promotion ambitions for the upcoming season.

More Stories Sammie Szmodics

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.