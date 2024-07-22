Leeds United eyeing a move for attacking midfielder with 27 goals last season

Leeds United are reportedly in the race to sign Blackburn Rovers’ standout player, Sammie Szmodics, as they aim to bolster their squad for a promotion push next season.

The Mirror reports that Leeds are highly interested in signing Szmodics, who was one of the Championship’s top performers last season.

The 28-year-old attacking midfielder has caught the eye with his impressive displays, making him a highly sought-after target for several clubs.

Among those interested in signing him includes newly promoted side Ipswich Town as well but Leeds are said to be frontrunners for his signature.

Szmodics joined Blackburn Rovers in August 2022, signing a three-year deal with the club with an option to extend for another season and he made an immediate impact.

He had a superb season in the Championship, finishing the campaign as the league’s top scorer with 27 goals in 44 appearances.

Leeds are hopeful that adding Szmodics to their squad will significantly boost their promotion ambitions for the upcoming season.